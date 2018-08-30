Trump cancels scheduled pay raises for most federal employees

“I have determined that for 2019, both across‑the‑board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero,” he wrote.

“These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce,” Trump added.

In the letter, Trump said a 25.7-percent pay raise for localities, as well as a 2.1-percent pay increase for across-the-board pay, both scheduled for January 2019, would add billions to the federal deficit. Specifically, he pointed to the scheduled locality pay raise as costing $25 billion.