Trial against man accused in 2015 drunk driving crash that killed boyfriend begins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The trial against a man accused of driving drunk and crashing his car, resulting in the death of his boyfriend is moving forward.

Jesus Mireles is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after a crash on December 6, 2015. Jury selection will begin Tuesday in Judge Patrick Garcia's 384th District Court.

As KTSM previously reported, Mireles is accused of driving while intoxicated, slamming into several cars and food trucks near the side of a business in the 8900 block of Dyer. Mireles' boyfriend, 25-year-old Daniel Nicholas Mendoza, died as a result of the crash.

A police report stated that Mendoza called 911 for help to get out of the speeding car. The car crashed before police could arrive to help.

The two men were taken to University Medical Center where Mendoza died.

At the time, EPPD upgraded the charge from intoxicated manslaughter to murder after they determined the circumstances were "clearly dangerous to human life and led to the death of Daniel Nicholas Mendoza."

Mendoza was a longtime employee of the El Paso Animal Emergency Center and was beloved in the LGBTQ community. Several fundraisers were held after the crash to help Mendoza's family deal with the costs associated with his funeral.