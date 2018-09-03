TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 east near Schuster Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: TXDOT [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: TXDOT [ + - ]

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - El Paso Police and Fire are on the scene of a crash on I-10 east near Schuster Sunday evening.

The crash has backed up traffic to Executive. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route such as Mesa.