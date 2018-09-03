El Paso News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 east near Schuster

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 06:59 PM MST

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 07:33 PM MST

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 east near Schuster

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - El Paso Police and Fire are on the scene of a crash on I-10 east near Schuster Sunday evening. 

The crash has backed up traffic to Executive. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route such as Mesa. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected