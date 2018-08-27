Courtesy of TxDOT A car fire on Loop 375 near Montana had all northbound lanes closed Monday morning.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A car accident that caused a car to catch on fire on Loop 375 near Montana caused delays in the northbound lanes this Monday morning.

All we know about the crash so far is that it happened shortly after 6 a.m. and closed both lanes on the road. Both lanes are now open, but traffic temporarily had to go on the shoulder to get around the wreckage.

Watch below to see an alternative route you can take: