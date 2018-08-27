El Paso News

Car fire on Loop 375 North of Montana Monday morning

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 06:14 AM MST

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 07:24 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A car accident that caused a car to catch on fire on Loop 375 near Montana caused delays in the northbound lanes this Monday morning.

All we know about the crash so far is that it happened shortly after 6 a.m. and closed both lanes on the road. Both lanes are now open, but traffic temporarily had to go on the shoulder to get around the wreckage.

Watch below to see an alternative route you can take: 

 

