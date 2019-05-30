Tornado Watch issued for Hudspeth County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Strong storms in the forecast for El Paso, Las Cruces and much of Hudspeth County.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A tornado watch has been issued for Hudspeth County, which includes the City of Sierra Blanca.

This watch will be in place through 9 p.m. Thursday.

This means all the right ingredients are present in the atmosphere to see a tornado form, and as of 2 p.m. Thursday, strong storms began firing up.

El Paso County will stay out of harm's way for now, but strong storms are expected to form Friday around noon. Storms will stay in the forecast throughout the rest of the weekend into next week.

Here is the catch: All the right ingredients will be present Friday for El Paso to see storms form, but we need a trigger. In this case, a dry line. If we don't see that dry line move over our area, we may not see storm activity. But if it does push in, we are in for possible small hail, and strong downburst winds Friday afternoon.

The last time we had a tornado watch in our area was 11 years ago in Otero County, which included Alamogordo on May 28.

Make sure to stay updated with KTSM 9 News for all your latest weather updates.