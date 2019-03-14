Thursday Weather On The Go: Winter-like temperatures today, rain chances and winds return tomorrow

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Cold air within our area and a backdoor cold front will keep temperatures below normal until this weekend.

For today high temperatures will be in the 50s and nearly 15° below normal. Winds will be calm as they come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

Skies will be mostly clear throughout the day, and condtions will stay dry as well.

A cold front coming from the east will keep temperatures cool and in the mid 50s until Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be back in the 60s by Sunday, kicking off a warming trend.

This front will create breezy condtions once again on Friday as we will see winds come from the east at 20-25+ mph and gusts 30+ mph.

A 10% chance of showers will increase on Friday night, but will increase to 20% for Saturday morning as mostuire comes in from the west.

This means that we will see even more breezy condtions on Saturday as well.

Conditions will clear up on Sunday, however a 10% chance of showers will return to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

As another storm system comes in from our west, we will see more windy condtions next Wedneday as well.