The reason behind delays on the Robinson Ave. reconstruction project in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - After a year long delay, El Paso City Council is making moves to get a stalled project in West-Central El Paso back on track.

Construction on the Robinson Avenue reconstruction project started in 2016 and was supposed to have been done by 2017.

However, city council terminated the contract with Saab site contractors because of those delays.

The project is supposed to include street and drainage improvements on Robinson Avenue from Piedmont Drive to Rim Road.

"What we as a city do from a construction management point of view is meet with them on a weekly basis and track progress on schedule," said Sam Rodriguez, city engineer. "At the end of the day he just didn't meet the timelines that he himself put on the recovery schedule."

The city's new goal is to complete it by this Fall.