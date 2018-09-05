The City calls off deal with contractors for delayed project

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - The City of El Paso decided to cut ties with the company hired for the Robinson Avenue Reconstruction project after a year long delay.

City council ended the contract with Saab site contractors where construction began in 2016, and should have been completed September of 2017.

"What we as a city do from a construction management point of view is meet with them on a weekly basis and track progress on schedule at the end of the day he just didn't meet the timelines that he himself put on the recovery schedule," City Engineer Sam Rodriguez tells KTSM.

The project is supposed to improve the road and drainage on Robinson from Piedmont Drive to Rim Road. Improvements many were expecting to see finished a long time ago.

"I would like to see the city hiring more reliable people. More reliable contractors so they could keep the deadlines, they could keep everything in progress like they should be doing daily," Luis Lujan shared.

City officials hope to have the project completed by this Fall, but will move forward learning from this experience.

"Every time we take a contract to a ward, we have to make sure that we do our background checks on the performance and the history of the contractor to ensure that we're recommending a responsive and responsible contractor," Rodriguez explained.