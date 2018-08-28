Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of City in downtown MPC case Video Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Texas Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of the City of El Paso in the case for the proposed Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center.

The case aimed to force the City to place a petition on the upcoming November ballot to zone the city-owned properties within the master planning area as a historic district.

As KTSM previously reported, the City filed an application to the Texas Historical Commission earlier this month for an on-site archeological and historical review of the properties.

Preservationist Max Grossman filed the lawsuit after San Antonio's Fourth Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the City and issued an order denying Grossman's petition for writ of mandamus, according to a news release.

“This ruling is a testament to the great work our attorneys and City staff are doing in relation to the project’s development," Mayor Dee Margo said. "Our community can rest assured that this voter-approved signature bond project is being built in compliance with state laws and we will continue to abide by state regulations as the project advances.”

Grossman sent out a response Monday evening, saying he and his legal team will proceed with their other lawsuits. Oral arguments for the City's appeal in the Third Court of Appeals are set to begin September 12.

