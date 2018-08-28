Take your dog swimming at this El Paso pool

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Every paw in the pool.

The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will have its 10th annual Doggie Swimming Day on the first weekend of September

The swim will happen on back-to-back days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9.

It will cost $2 per pet to swim, while pet owners are free.

Pet owners must bring the dog's shot records. They must show current rabies, distemper and parvo information. Dogs must have collar tags in order to swim.

Free Microchip check

The city's Animal Services Department will be offering free pet microchip checks to ensure that the owner’s contact information is up to date.

Pet adoptions

The Animal Rescue League will also be offering onsite pet adoptions.

For more information call 915-212-0397 or visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.