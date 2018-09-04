Suspected drunk driver causes crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of car stopped at a red light in Northeast El Paso Tuesday morning.

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly hit the back of a woman's car after midnight on Railroad Drive near Hercules.

Stephanie Valtieera was at the stop light when she said she saw the headlights of another rapidly approaching her from behind before she felt he impact.

"My vision is kind of blurry right now and everything is starting to hurt now that the adrenaline is starting to wear off so my mom's going to take me to the hospital," Valtieera said.

KTSM was on the scene as the driver was taken into custody by police.