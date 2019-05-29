Sun Metro will provide free rides for El Paso children this summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro is working with non-profit organizations to give local children a free ride.

This is the fifth year that the Kids on the Go! Summer Youth Transportation program will provide free bus rides.

Children and teens between the ages of 6 to 18 could be eligible for free passes. Children under 12 will receive a special pass to allow for a companion.

This program will start on June 1 and will last until the end of August for children who participate in summer programs.

Sun Metro and the United Way of El Paso County are helping kids by making this summer educational and making it possible to get to their destinations.

Agencies that qualify for the program are available on the Sun Metro website.