Summer Kids Camp returns to Alamo Drafthouse

EL PASO, Texas - Summer is almost here and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo is ready to help keep kids cool and entertained with our Summer Kids Camp, all while contributing to childhood cancer treatment and research.

Buy tickets: drafthouse.com/el-paso/series/alamo-kids-camp

All summer long, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo is showing classic and recently released family favorites and you can pick the price you pay to see them — $1, $3 or $5. It’s totally up to you!

But what’s better than picking your price? Knowing that all proceeds from Summer Kids Camp ticket sales will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That means every movie you and your family see will help contribute to helping treat and research childhood cancer.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a leader in understanding, treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

The Summer Kids Camp lineup is handpicked by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo staff who love movies just as much as our guests do

May Summer Kids Camp schedule

May 27-30: TROLLS

June Summer Kids Camp schedule

June 3-6: SHREK

June 10-13: THE LORAX

June 17-20: PADDINGTON 2

June 24-27: MADAGASCAR

July Summer Kids Camp schedule

July 1-4: WALLACE & GROMIT: CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT

July 8-11: KUNG FU PANDA

July 15-18: THE NEVERENDING STORY

July 22-25: THE GREAT MUPPET CAPER

July 29-Aug. 1: CASPER

August Summer Kids Camp schedule

Aug. 5-8: THE LEGO MOVIE

Aug. 12-15: TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES

Summer Kids Camp movies are shown each day (with a few exceptions; check online for times) during matinee hours. Movie fans of all ages are welcome to Summer Kids Camp movies. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s normal No Talking/No Texting rules apply at all Summer Kids Camp screenings.