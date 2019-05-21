Summer Kids Camp returns to Alamo Drafthouse
EL PASO, Texas - Summer is almost here and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo is ready to help keep kids cool and entertained with our Summer Kids Camp, all while contributing to childhood cancer treatment and research.
Buy tickets: drafthouse.com/el-paso/series/alamo-kids-camp
All summer long, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo is showing classic and recently released family favorites and you can pick the price you pay to see them — $1, $3 or $5. It’s totally up to you!
But what’s better than picking your price? Knowing that all proceeds from Summer Kids Camp ticket sales will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That means every movie you and your family see will help contribute to helping treat and research childhood cancer.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a leader in understanding, treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.
The Summer Kids Camp lineup is handpicked by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo staff who love movies just as much as our guests do
May Summer Kids Camp schedule
May 27-30: TROLLS
June Summer Kids Camp schedule
June 3-6: SHREK
June 10-13: THE LORAX
June 17-20: PADDINGTON 2
June 24-27: MADAGASCAR
July Summer Kids Camp schedule
July 1-4: WALLACE & GROMIT: CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT
July 8-11: KUNG FU PANDA
July 15-18: THE NEVERENDING STORY
July 22-25: THE GREAT MUPPET CAPER
July 29-Aug. 1: CASPER
August Summer Kids Camp schedule
Aug. 5-8: THE LEGO MOVIE
Aug. 12-15: TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES
Summer Kids Camp movies are shown each day (with a few exceptions; check online for times) during matinee hours. Movie fans of all ages are welcome to Summer Kids Camp movies. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s normal No Talking/No Texting rules apply at all Summer Kids Camp screenings.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
