Speed cited as cause of deadly crash on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police say a 25-year-old El Paso man was killed Friday afternoon when his car went airborne and landed in a culvert off of Transmountain.

The crash happened at 4 a.m. Friday morning on Loop 375 East (Transmountain) near Tom Mays Park. Police say Jonathan Romero Torres, 25, was speeding in his 2008 Nissan Altima when he lost control and his car flew into the culvert. Torres died at the scene.

Police closed Transmountain in both directions for several hours until the conclusion of their investigation Friday afternoon.

This is the 27th traffic-related fatality compared to 18 at the same time in 2018.