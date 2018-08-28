Socorro students get out early Wednesday. Find out what time.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Socorro Independent School District students will get to leave early on Wednesday for a professional staff development day.

The releases are broken up by grade. Here is the schedule:

Pre-K and Kindergarten 11 a.m.

Elementary (1st-5th) 11:30 a.m.

K-8 school (1st-8th) 11:30 a.m.

Middle school Noon

High school 12:30 p.m.

The district also said pre-kindergarten students, including afternoon classes, will attend class in the morning from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Buses will be at elementary and middle schools at the time of early release and run the normal routes. However, buses will pick up high school students between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.