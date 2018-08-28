El Paso News

Socorro students get out early Wednesday. Find out what time.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Socorro Independent School District students will get to leave early on Wednesday for a professional staff development day.

The releases are broken up by grade. Here is the schedule:

  • Pre-K and Kindergarten                          11 a.m.
  • Elementary (1st-5th)                               11:30 a.m.
  • K-8 school (1st-8th)                                11:30 a.m.       
  • Middle school                                          Noon
  • High school                                             12:30 p.m.

The district also said pre-kindergarten students, including afternoon classes, will attend class in the morning from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Buses will be at elementary and middle schools at the time of early release and run the normal routes. However, buses will pick up high school students between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

