Socorro High School teacher one of 13 arrested in El Paso prostitution sting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One of the men arrested last week in a prostitution sting by the Texas Department of Public Safety was a Socorro High School teacher.
Mark Williams, 60, was one of 13 men arrested on suspicion of "agreeing to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct," during a four-day human trafficking operation from Aug. 27 to 30.
A Socorro Independent School District spokesman confirmed that Williams was a Socorro High School Social Studies teacher and he had been with the district for about 20 years.
He is now on paid administrative leave, SISD said.
The complete list of individuals arrested are:
- Carlos Osvaldo Meyers Jr., 22, of El Paso, Texas
- Isaac Jacob Aguilar, 29, of El Paso, Texas
- Matthew Adams, 20, of El Paso, Texas
- Timothy Oneal Cohen, 46, of Tacoma, Washington
- Erick Guillermo Calderon, 23, of El Paso, Texas
- Mark Robert Williams, 60, of El Paso, Texas
- Rodrigo Cazares Jr., 34, of El Paso, Texas
- David Patrick Hensley, 55, of Chaparral, New Mexico
- Andres Alberto Munoz, 41, of El Paso, Texas
- Daniel Angel Martinez, 31, of El Paso, Texas
- Mark Aaron Revelle, 25, of Jacksonville, North Carolina
- Robert Serna, 33, of El Paso, Texas
- Jamari Malik Meyers, 20, of El Paso, Texas