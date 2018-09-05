Socorro High School teacher one of 13 arrested in El Paso prostitution sting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One of the men arrested last week in a prostitution sting by the Texas Department of Public Safety was a Socorro High School teacher.

Mark Williams, 60, was one of 13 men arrested on suspicion of "agreeing to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct," during a four-day human trafficking operation from Aug. 27 to 30.

A Socorro Independent School District spokesman confirmed that Williams was a Socorro High School Social Studies teacher and he had been with the district for about 20 years.

He is now on paid administrative leave, SISD said.

The complete list of individuals arrested are: