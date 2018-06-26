Smoke from Juarez Auto Parts Store Seen for Miles
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A fire that began in a South Juarez auto parts store sent plumes of smoke into the air across El Paso and the Borderland early Tuesday morning.
According to El Diario Juarez, the fire is off of Óscar Flores Sánchez Boulevard between Sierra Madre de Sur Street and Cordillera de los Andes Street.
Over 30 agents are working at the scene to put out the fire and the El Paso Office of Emergency Management has been in contact with Juarez authorities to provide support if needed.
A smoke plume coming up from the S- SE is an auto parts store fire at Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. @ElPasoOEM is monitoring the situation and in constant contact with Mexican officials. pic.twitter.com/d2RwcKYTcl— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) June 26, 2018