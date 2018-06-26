Smoke from Juarez Auto Parts Store Seen for Miles Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. El Paso Fire Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. El Paso Fire Department [ + - ]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A fire that began in a South Juarez auto parts store sent plumes of smoke into the air across El Paso and the Borderland early Tuesday morning.

According to El Diario Juarez, the fire is off of Óscar Flores Sánchez Boulevard between Sierra Madre de Sur Street and Cordillera de los Andes Street.

Over 30 agents are working at the scene to put out the fire and the El Paso Office of Emergency Management has been in contact with Juarez authorities to provide support if needed.