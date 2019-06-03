SISD students heading to EPCC this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For most students, schools out for summer in the Borderland.

However, some Socorro students will be hitting the books this month.

Some Socorro Independent School Districts upcoming seniors will be spending their summer break taking college courses. More the 300 students are taking the offered summer dual credit program through El Paso Community College free of charge.

This is the fourth year the college and SISD have partnered for the summer program. Offering students the opportunity to get ahead, and have transferable credits towards higher education.

"We have seen a tremendous increase and not only that but families and communities that have been impacted by it, so we have generations now of students who have one sibling who took college courses for dual credit and now the younger siblings do it as well," said Tonie Badillo the Dean of dual credit at EPCC.

Other districts within the Borderland also offer a student the option to take classes for college credit, and more high schools offer early college program. Making college in high school a trend.

"Not every student is wanting to take college courses for dual credit, not every student is enrolling in early college, but for example but those who do see the advantage of getting ahead and tremendous savings," said Badillo. "Sometimes we think that students need to enjoy high school, and they get to do that as well because they are in high school."

Classes that will be offered this summer for students include education, speech, English, government and economics. According to EPCC, these are core classes students need once in college and can help them think ahead for what they want to pursue as a degree.

The summer session started Monday morning at El Dorado High School. If you didn't sign up another session will be offered in July.