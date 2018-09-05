Shine On El Paso asks people to donate Nikes instead of burning them

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Not everyone was happy to hear that Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike's "Just Do It," campaign.

Some were so angry, in fact, they decided to set their shoes and other products on fire.

One local group, Shine On El Paso, is asking people instead to donate them to people who will need them this winter once the temperatures start to drop.

Freddy Klayel, who operates Shine On El Paso, posted on Facebook with the request.

"Since we heard there's people burning or throwing away Nike products, team Shine On El Paso is thinking about encouraging donations instead and getting a head start on winter clothing collection for veterans, shelters, children, and anybody who needs clothes or shoes," he wrote. "Usually these types of collections occur when it’s already cold, so let’s prepare this year!"

Later, the Shine On El Paso page posted an official clothing drive post. The group asks for donations from "everyone who is motivated to throw away clothes for any reason to donate them instead."

Donations can be dropped off at 615 E. Schuster Ave. More information is available at team@epshines.com or on the Facebook page.