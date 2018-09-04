Several teens thrown from SUV in Labor Day accident on Railroad, names released by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Railroad was released by police on Tuesday.

Aron Jurado, 18, died when he was thrown out of a Dodge Durango that crashed at about 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 10600 block of Railroad, police said in a news release.

Jurado, who is from Chaparral, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Nancy Huerta, 18, was speeding when the SUV struck a raised curb, crossed into northbound lanes and rolled several times. Huerta and the front seat passenger Naomi Soledad, 19, were the only ones wearing seatbelts, police said.

Jonathan Rios, 17, who police said was also riding in the back seat, was also thrown from the SUV. He suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized at UMC, police said.

Two other male passengers, who were also thrown from the vehicle during the crash, ran away, according to police. They have not been identified.

Witnesses to the crash reported cans of beer scatted among the wreckage.

The Special Traffic Investigators unit determined failure to control speed and alcohol were factors in the crash on part of the driver, police said.