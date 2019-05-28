Serious injuries reported in overnight crash in Central El Paso

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE:

El Paso Police cleared the scene of the serious crash around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KTSM will continue to gather additional information regarding this crash.

EARLIER:

El Paso emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash in central El Paso that has sent one person to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Cranfill Street, just east of Bassett Middle School.

Details are limited, but police have blocked the area as emergency crews work to investigate the crash. It is unclear at this time if there will be extended closures in the area. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.