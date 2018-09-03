Senate Race in Texas in spotlight Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Labor Day once marked the start to the campaign season but Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz have been campaigning for months now. The national spotlight has beamed on the Senate Race in Texas.

This labor day, native El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke is becoming a national figure for democrats. He's even being viewed by many as a potential presidential candidate.

A democrat has not won a statewide race in Texas in 24 years.

Visiting small towns along with shares on social media have gained O'Rourke national attention.

Recently, a speech he gave defending NFL players kneeling during the national anthem went viral.

Some magazines are suggesting he could be a democratic vice-presidential pick for 2020 or even president.

Polls are showing O'Rrourke and Cruz in a close race. If O'Rourke loses to Cruz, UTEP Communication Expert Dr. Richard Pineda said it would be easier for O'Rourke to run for president than for him to run for this U.S. Senate seat in Texas.

"If you can campaign across a state as large as Texas. If you can rally voters to the point that you're that close to the race. Going to a state like Iowa would be a drop in the bucket. Going to a state like West Virginia would be a drop in the bucket because of the size, because of scope, because of the impact," said Pineda.

President Donald Trump is now helping Ted Cruz. He recently tweeted he plans to stage "a major rally" for Cruz in the biggest stadium he can find in Texas in October.

Cruz now with Trump's endorsement tweeted "Texas will be glad to see Trump" and that together they have worked for a booming Texas economy.