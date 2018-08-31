Semi hits traffic light support wire, forcing closure of I-10E at Executive

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: TXDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Drivers heading east on I-10 on the Westside should expect delays after TXDOT says a semi hit a traffic light support wire near the Executive on-ramp Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., forcing emergency responders to shut down the intersection just off the freeway.

El Paso Police are currently on the scene directing traffic while TXDOT crews are working to fix the support wire.

