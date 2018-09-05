Scam alert: Fake social media account claims to be Abundant Living Faith pastor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One of the borderland's biggest churches is advising their congregation to not fall victim to a scam trying to take advantage of their good will.

Abundant Living Faith Center sent out an email warning someone is claiming to be Senior Pastor Charles Nieman asking for donations.

Nieman said the scams are coming via social media messages. He asks that if you see them, ignore them and delete them. And most importantly, do not send any money.

Nieman said he received one himself.

"It is raising money for an orphanage somewhere in the middle of the world that is clearly something we don't support," he said.

The church does support different charities, but Nieman said they never collect through social media.