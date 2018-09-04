Runaway from El Paso found pregnant in Iowa, adult boyfriend arrested

Courtesy Le Mars Police Department Saquco Neptali Carreto Perez

Runaway from El Paso found in Iowa - A 14-year-old girl from El Paso was found pregnant in Iowa with her 23-year-old boyfriend after she tried to register for school.

Le Mars Police Department was called for a welfare check by Le Mars Community School after the girl tried to register for classes. When officers arrived to the apartment, the girl tried to use a fake ID that said she was 17.

However, police were able to confirm she was 14 and had run away from El Paso.

Officers also learned that she was pregnant and the adult boyfriend is the father of the child.

Saquco Neptali Carreto Perez was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse, a third degree felony. He was taken to Plymouth County Jail.