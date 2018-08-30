Rollover crash on Loop 375 South delaying traffic in both directions

Courtesy of TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One car was heavily damaged in a crash on Loop 375 South near the Iron Medics exit.

A white pick-up truck rolled over and had visible damage.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesman said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident was causing traffic to back up during rush hour traffic.

KTSM will update as more information becomes available.