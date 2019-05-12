Protesters disrupt Escobar's Town Hall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A group of protestors who call themselves the Patriot Caravan disrupted El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's Town Hall at Canutillo High School Saturday morning.

The group, which was organized by Jim Benvie of the armed civilian group now known as the "Guardian Patriots said he led the group of mostly people from out of town to the town hall. The protesters brought horses and flags to the parking lot of Canutillo High before the meeting.

After the disruption, they were escorted out of the auditorium by security. Benvie later explained their protest via video on Facebook.

Warning: Language included in the video may be disturbing to some.