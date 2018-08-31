Preservationist group calls for people to watch over Duranguito overnight Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A local preservationist group is calling on Duranguito supporters to keep watch over the Downtown El Paso neighborhood overnight after the injunction to protect it from demolition was dissolved.

According to the preservationist group Paso del Sur, attorneys are working on reissuing a protective injunction, but they won't have an answer until morning.

The group is calling for supporters to take turns keeping watch throughout the night in case the City tries to begin demolition.

At this point, there is no indication the City is planning to move in with bulldozers.

