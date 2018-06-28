Prepare for July Fourth Travel Delays Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - AAA estimates more people will travel this Independence Day than it has ever recorded.

About 46.9 million people across the country will travel 50 miles or more away from home for the holiday. A record breaking 3.4 million Texans are expected to travel, an increase of 5.7 percent compared to last year. It's the highest number since AAA started tracking it 18 years ago.

More people are expected to drive than fly. About 39.7 million people are planning to take a road trip. With gas prices dropping about 20 cents in the past month, some El Pasaons like Julie Cottingham tell KTSM they are ready for a road trip.

"We're driving to Colorado, it's cheaper. We have a family of five," Cottingham said.

But others say good airline deals will take them off the freeway and bring them to the runway. NBC News reports air fares have hit a five year low.

One woman, who doesn't want us to use her name, said she plans to fly to her destination.

"You know for $100 you can go and come back from Austin, in less than an hour and forty minutes, as opposed to driving 10 hours forget it, especially if you have children," she said.

AAA estimates the busiest travel day will be Tuesday, July 3. Congestion times are expected to almost double in larger cities, with the busiest time being in the afternoon.