EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Electric is working to restore power to nearly 2,000 East El Paso residents.

A power outage is affecting 1,973 people in the N. Zaragoza area near Gateway Blvd. West.

El Paso Electric has not yet said what caused the outage.

Typical restoration time is three hours or less, according to the outage map.