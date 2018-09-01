Police search for elderly man who left Northeast El Paso dialysis center

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: El Paso Police Department via Twitter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police need your help finding a man after he left a Northeast El Paso dialysis center Saturday morning.

According to a tweet sent by the El Paso Police Department, a Sun Metro vehicle dropped off Ernesto Hernandez, 78, at the DaVita Dialysis center located at 5800 Woodrow Bean at about 8:30 a.m.

Police say Hernandez walked out of the center before receiving treatment, and hasn't returned home.

Hernandez is described as 5'10" and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored windbreaker or long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's location is asked to call police at 915-832-4400.