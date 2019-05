Police investigating stabbing in Central El Paso Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are investigating the stabbing of a man on the 3900 block of Dyer between Monroe Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in Central El Paso.

Police confirm the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Multiple investigators are on the scene.

Expect police delays along Dyer through the evening. This is a developing story, tune into KTSM 9 News Today at 5 a.m. for the latest.