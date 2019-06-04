One dead in East El Paso shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KTSM) - UPDATE: Just before 8 p.m., El Paso police said one person died as the result of the shooting and that the case was now being investigated as a murder.

PREVIOUS: Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East El Paso Monday evening.

Officials say the department's Crimes Against Persons unit responded before 6 p.m. to the 11800 block of Scott Simpson. That's near Marty Robbins Park.

No word yet on any injuries. Police have not yet said if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.