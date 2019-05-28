Police investigate after body found in West El Paso arroyo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police are investigating after a body was found in West El Paso on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the department's Crimes Against Persons unit responded at about 5:30 p.m. to an arroyo on the 400 block of Resler.

The details surrounding the person's death is not clear. Police believe foul play is not suspected, but have yet to release further information.

Stay with KTSM.com for more details as they become available.