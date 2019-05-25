DISH Network halts Saturday operations after threat at Eastside facility

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. TxDot

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. TxDot

UPDATE: (1:30 p.m.)

Employees at DISH Network on Joe Battle Blvd. are being allowed to go home after five hours of being housed-in-place at the building according to DISH officials.

A second bomb threat incident also occurred this morning at the corner of Eastlake and Darrington at a Valero Gas Station according to HorizonCity.com. It is unclear how these two incidents are connected.

Police say both scenes have been cleared.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the incident.

DISH Network facilities will remain closed for the remainder of today. Operations will resume on Sunday.

UPDATE: (11:30 a.m.)

A spokesperson with DISH Network has confirmed that the building is on a lockdown status at this time and all employees who were on shift at the time of the threat are sheltered in place inside the facility. Operations have shut down, but employees remain safe inside the building at the request of EPPD.

Our approximately 130 employees are safe and remain inside our location on Joe Battle Road on the recommendation of the El Paso Police Department as they investigate a suspicious vehicle. We’re grateful for the immediate response from the El Paso Police Department and their attention to the safety of our employees. We have shut down all operations at the facility today and are attending to the needs of our employees. Additional shifts are canceled for today. -DISH Network Spokesperson

El Paso Police remain on the scene. Additional information will be released as soon as police clear the area and deem it safe to resume normal traffic around the building.

UPDATE (9:25 a.m.):

Despite reports that the building has been evacuated, several employees of Dish Network and their families have reached out to KTSM to report that all employees remain at their work stations inside the building.



EARLIER (8:44 a.m.):

El Paso Police are on the scene of a bomb threat at the Dish network located in the 1200 block of Joe Battle on El Paso's Eastside.

According to police, they have evacuated the building and have also closed the southbound access road.

This is a developing station. KTSM will update the story as additional information becomes available.