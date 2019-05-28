Peaceful protest to be held Tuesday for Pebble Hills student hit by car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Giovanni Milan Landeros via Facebook

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Pebble Hills High School community is set to gather for a peaceful protest on Tuesday after a student was hit by a car last week.

As KTSM previously reported, the wreck happened at about 4:30 pm. on Charles Foster Ave. near John Hayes St.

Family members say Giovanni Landeros is one of the two students injured in the crash. They say he was in the Intensive Care Unit at Del Sol with a broken leg and several scrapes across his body.

A home surveillance video from a nearby house showed a red car speeding down the street where the crash happened.

"If you look at the footage you can see the Corvette barreling down the road and all the other cars look like they are at a standstill that's how fast this kid was going," Sean Dixon, Landeros' uncle, said.

Police say a traffic report was filed, but the crash was not handled as a crime and no arrests were made.

The family says they believe the driver of the Corvette was another Pebble Hills student and said the parents should be responsible for the injuries.

"First and foremost, the parents should be to blame because they got this kid a weapon...you get an 18-year-old a Corvette that he can't control...someone needs to be held accountable," Dixon said.

The gathering will be held at Pebble Hills High School at 8 a.m.

"For the safety of our children, I invite you to support us with this peaceful protest," a post on the Facebook event page reads in Spanish.