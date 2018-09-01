Parkland High School star RB Deion Hankins puts faith in God

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Parkland High School running back Deion Hankins has plenty of accolades on the field.

The senior is an all-state running back and already committed to play for UTEP next year.

"I'm trying to work hard," Deion Hankins said. "Regardless if it's our first game or our last game. I'm going to try and go all out for my team I know this is my last year."

But those who know him best, know there is more than just football in his life.

"It's crazy because as a little kid growing up I was really not into football. I was just into transformers and stuff like that," Hankins said. "But as time went on, I just started playing for God and I'm just so amazed in how far he's brought me not only on the football field but also in my character in the classroom."

Hankins uses his faith to lead him and help lead others.

"I just want to leave a mark in my teammates as they remember my leadership and how I spoke with them about God," he said. "You know that type of person that they could come up to and just talk to."

His coach, Eric Frontz, has been impressed with Hankins' character since the two met.

"For being such a great athlete, it's amazing how hard he works still and that's really a testament to him and his family," Frontz said. "When you have your best player working that hard, the other kids figure they have to work just as hard."

Frontz said Hankins helps contribute to an amazing team at Parkland. The players are close-knit and that reflects on the turf.

"We definitely want to make it a family atmosphere with these kids," Frontz said. "They really care about each other and I think that that really helps us on Friday night."

