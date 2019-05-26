Parents of Pebble Hills student injured in pedestrian crash demand accountability

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The family of a Pebble Hills High School student who was hit by a car Thursday is calling out the El Paso Police Department and said they are not holding the driver accountable by not arresting anyone in the case.

Family members say Giovanni Landeros is one of the two students injured in the crash. They say they are frustrated with how the case was handled.

As KTSM previously reported, the department's Special Traffic Investigators did not respond to the crash. They said a traffic report was filed but the crash was not handled as a crime.

A home surveillance video from a neighboring house showed a red car speeding down the street where the crash happened on Charles Foster and John Hayes in East El Paso.

"If you look at the footage you can see the Corvette barreling down the road and all the other cars look like they are at a standstill that's how fast this kid was going," Sean Dixon, Landeros' uncle, said.

The Landeros family said the teen is in the Intensive Care Unit at Del Sol with a broken leg and several scrapes across his body.

The family says they believe the driver of the Corvette was another Pebble Hills student and said the parents should be responsible for the injuries.

"First and foremost, the parents should be to blame because they got this kid a weapon...you get an 18-year-old a Corvette that he can't control...someone needs to be held accountable," Dixon said.

A witness at the scene and a parent of another student at Pebble Hills said he assessed the teens after the car hit them.

"It may not help if the kids are not abiding by those rules and laws that they have out there and they're still rushing through traffic to get to a place that they really don't need to be at a certain time," the parent said.

The family said they want to send a message to other parents to prevent something like this from happening again.

"If we are going to provide our children because we all want the best for them if we are going to provide them with high-end fast vehicles we also need to take ownership and let them know you cannot be doing that," the parent said.

The family said Giovanni is set to graduate from Pebble Hills High School next Friday and said they will do what they can to ensure he can get across the stage despite his injuries.