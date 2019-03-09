Pair suspected in execution style murder in New Mexico arrested in El Paso MGN Online [ + - ] Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two men wanted for the execution style murder of a man south of Albuquerque earlier this month were captured in Northeast El Paso Friday afternoon during a joint operation with the US Marshals, El Paso Police, Texas DPS and other law enforcement agencies.

Jesus Angel Garcia, 31, of Peralta, New Mexico and Alexandro Montelongo-Murillo, 23, of El Paso were taken into custody at a motel in the 9400 block of Dyer near the Sun Metro Northgate Transfer Center. They are each charged with murder in the March 2 death of Daniel Sandoval of Meadow Lake, NM.

According to investigators, Sandoval was driving a car with a second passenger inside when they began to be chased by Garcia and Montelongo-Murillo through Los Lunas, NM. During the chase, the two suspects allegedly fired several rounds toward Sandoval's vehicle. He was hit several times during the assault and later died at a local hospital.

Law enforcement obtained warrants for Garcia and Montelongo-Murillo the following day and obtained information the pair may be hiding out in El Paso. On Friday, March 8, the pair were spotted exiting a hotel room on Dyer. When members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force approached the room, the suspects ran in opposite directions to avoid capture.

After a brief foot chase the men were taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center where they are being held pending extradition to Valencia County, New Mexico to face charges.