One person confirmed dead in Labor Day Crash

El Paso (TEXAS) - Police confirm one person is dead in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on South Angora Loop Avenue and Railroad Drive.

Police say that a total of three people were taken to the hospital with various injuries. Unknown at this time if the person who died was one of those taken.

They also tell KTSM that alcohol is believed to be involved.

STI was on the scene trying to piece together what happened. The road was shut down to traffic while they investigated.

