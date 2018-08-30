O'Rourke to be in El Paso on day Cruz wanted for debate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KTSM) - KTSM has learned El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke will be in El Paso on Friday, the day his Senate race rival Senator Ted Cruz proposed for a debate.

NewsChannel 9 received the following statement from the O'Rourke campaign:

"There was never a debate agreed to for Friday the 31st. Beto will be hosting his monthly El Paso congressional town hall on that day followed by the conclusion to his 34-day drive across Texas. The two campaigns are in open discussions about setting up mutually agreed upon debates. We're looking forward to having them."

The Texas Republican Party on Tuesday took jabs at the Democratic candidate online, using O'Rourke's 1998 DWI arrest photo in a tweet with a caption reading, "Sorry, can't debate. Had a little too much to drink."

O'Rourke's senate campaign did not comment on the GOP tweet. The congressman has been open about the arrest since his first campaign for El Paso City Council in 2005, calling it a "serious mistake."