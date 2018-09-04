Nurses vote to authorize possible strike Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center are two of three Texas hospitals part of a possible strike.

On Monday, 7,000 registered nurses at 15 hospitals across the United States voted to authorize their nurse negotiators to call a strike if the issues they're raising aren't solved.

As KTSM previously reported, nurses are demanding that hospitals invest in their nursing staff, for management to address the high turnover rates and to maintain proper staffing levels with proper experience.

Nurses picketed outside of both hospitals in late July and early August.

But, if a strike were to happen, it wouldn't be anytime soon.

A local contact with the National Nurses Organizing Committee tells KTSM there are still at least two negotiation meetings happening in the next few weeks.

If the nurses were to move forward with a strike, by law, they'd have to give the hospitals a 10 day notice so the facilities can make the proper arrangements with patients and staff.

Nurses have been working without contracts since June 30 as negotiations continue.

KTSM reached out to both hospitals for comment on vote but have not heard back.