Northeast El Paso teen contracts season's fourth case of West Nile Virus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A teenage boy is the latest person to contract West Nile Virus in El Paso this season, the Department of Public Health confirms.

According to a news release, the patient is from Northeast El Paso and has no underlying medical conditions.

He joins the following three other people who were diagnosed in El Paso this season:

Man, 20s, no underlying medical conditions

Man, 70s, underlying medical conditions

Woman, 60s, underlying medical conditions

A Dona Ana woman, 74, also contracted West Nile, and is being treated in the hospital.

Officials with the health department say there were 14 confirmed human cases of West Nile last year. Two people died from the disease in 2015.

“The current weather conditions, with rain and warm temperatures, are creating the perfect situation for increased mosquito breeding,” said Department of Public Health Assistant Director Bruce Parsons. “Considering that it only takes a teaspoon of stagnant water to enable breeding, we need everyone in our community to tip and toss any items that are collecting rainwater outside their homes.”

According to the news release, the Department of Public Health is urging residents to protect themselves from West Nile by following these precautions:

DEET - Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

DRESS - Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

DUSK and DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with other diseases such as Zika can be active throughout the day; residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths.

For more information, call 211 or visit ephealth.com or epsalud.com.