No arrests made in East El Paso crash that injured two students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - No arrests have been made in the East El Paso pedestrian crash that sent two students to the hospital on Thursday.

According to police, the wreck happened at about 4:30 pm. on Charles Foster Ave. near John Hayes St.

According to a student, the two pedestrians attend Pebble Hills High School.

Police say they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The department's Special Traffic Investigators did not respond.

According to a police spokesperson, a traffic report was filed and the crash was not handled as a crime.