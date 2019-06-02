NFL Seattle Seahawks players guest speakers at El Paso Children's Hospital gala

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) NFL players and twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks were featured as the guest speakers at El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation's 2019 Milagro Gala, presented by Scherr Legate on Saturday.

"What these young men have shown is how you step up and step forward and just never give up," El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Dennece Knight said.

Shaquem was born with only one hand due to a birth defect. He received extensive media coverage when he was selected as a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks, reuniting him with his brother Shaquill.

"You know the only thing you think about is giving back and it's crazy because even at a young age before we even had a platform, me and my brother have always been so big about giving back and starting our own organizations and being able to help the community," Shaquem said.

In seven years, El Paso Children's Hospital has served more than 1 in 3 El Paso children, specializing in pediatric care. The Griffin brothers said they were happy to be able to use their platform as professional athletes to show support for communities.

"You know we've been doing this since we're 13 years old starting our own track organization back home and to continue to do the same thing we're doing now on this platform in this day and age together is a dream come true," Shaquill said.

Saying it was a night more than just football, but rather making dreams come true.

"It kind of hit home for me to get to visit and really see the things that they are doing for the kids and for this great city so it's really cool to be a part of something so great," Shaquem said.