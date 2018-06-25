New photos, video released by HHS of the temporary migrant facility in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services released new video and photos of life inside the temporary shelter for migrant children in Tornillo, Texas.

The images indicate that the soccer field on the property has newly installed turf, show clean living areas, air conditioning and food preparations for meals made inside the temporary facility.

HHS also gave limited access to the facility to media on Monday morning. No cameras were allowed inside at the time of the tour.

26 Photos Photos Courtesy: HHS