New Outlaw Saloon and Grill opening soon at San Elizario's Licon Dairy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The new Outlaw Saloon and Grill is expected to open in June at the Licon Dairy in San Elizario. The owner, designer and builder is Angel Licon.

The saloon has been in the works for about five years.

Angel Licon did everything himself transforming an old storage room into an old-time western saloon. He wanted to do everything himself from the wood and rock walls to the chairs and light fixtures.

Now his hard work will be shown in about two weeks to the community.

“It's surreal I've always had just as a project and now that it's getting closer and the dates getting there I would always push it back and push it back and I'm just excited that it's finally come together after so much hard work,” said Angel Licon.

Angel wanted to finish in time for his grandfather to see the saloon before he passed away. However, now Angel will hang is a photo in the Saloon to remind him of where he started and who inspired him to work hard for what he wants. He recalls his grandfather watching him work on the saloon for the past few years.

”He always had stories on how he started coming up and every time I'd be in here working he would come in here and tell me about how he started the farm 60, 70 years ago. And it's a lot of work but the fun part is the journey to get to the end,” said Angel Licon.

According to Angel, the menu will include gourmet burgers, honey from Fabens and cheese straight from the Licon Dairy. He is also working with local breweries to feature local brews in the saloon.

His goal is to by the end of summer build an outdoor patio that would double is seating space and allow for local bands to play. The opening of the Saloon will be by the middle of June he is just finishing up the final touches.