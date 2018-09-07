New firefighters ready to help El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - With a lot of hard work and sweat, El Paso now has new members to the fire department team.

The El Paso Fire Department had its Firefighter Class 95 graduation Thursday evening.

A group of dedicated trainees were honored for becoming an El Paso Fire Department firefighter after months of hard work, studying, and intense training especially in the heat.

Recent graduate David Flores said the training was physically demanding, but the hard work was all worth it to serve in his hometown.

"Not only do I feel this way, but I know my classmates feel this way as well," Flores said. "It's our responsibility to help serve our community. To not just keep it at a certain level but to help improve it. So we've all talked about that and that's something that we take great pride in. We really want to serve our city well."

The class had eight graduates.