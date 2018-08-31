New Crash Report Reveals Tippin Elementary Mom Hit Twice, New Victim Also Revealed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - KTSM has obtained a copy of the crash report that shows new details about a first-day-of-school crash that left a mother dead and three children seriously injured at Tippin Elementary School in West El Paso.

The crash happened on Aug. 13 moments after classes were let out.

The report, by the Texas Department of Transportation, reveals that El Paso Police investigators did not conduct drug or alcohol tests of driver, Roger Hawkins.

The report cites Hawkins for "failure to control speed" as an investigator's opinion for contributing to the crash. The speed limit in the school's parking lot is listed as 5 miles per hour.

The new documents reveal Kharisma James, who was killed, was hit twice by Hawkins. According to the report, Hawkins had just picked up his two children when he hit a car traveling south in the parking lot. James, her two children, as well as another mother, Senthilpriya Rajagopal, and her son, Athindra Sathish Kumar, were walking in the parking lot and also hit.

James was knocked to a seated position while Kumar, 10, and James' 6-year-old daughter, Jasmine Holland, were caught beneath Hawkins' car. The report says Hawkins put the car in reverse but did not move which allowed witnesses to free the children. Hawkins then put the car in reverse for a short distance, shifted back into drive and moved forward, striking James in the head as well as hitting another vehicle.

The report shows Hawkins' wife and two children, who were in the vehicle, were transported away from the scene by an unknown friend.

Hawkins was detained by El Paso Police on the scene. He was not charged.

As KTSM previously reported, James died of head injuries as well as a severed spine. Her daughter suffered head injuries as well as facial abrasions. James' son, Justus, suffered abrasions to both legs. Kumar sustained cracked ribs, a collapsed lung and bruised liver. The report also revealed previously unknown injuries for Rajagopal. The report notes that she suffered bruising to her right foot and left hand after being among those hit by Hawkins. She was not treated at the scene and rode with her son, Kumar, to University Medical Center.