New court order preventing the demolition of Duranguito

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A new court order states that the City of El Paso cannot demolish the Duranguito neighborhood, at least until a future court hearing can decide on the matter.

Two court documents requesting the courts prevent any demolition were filed by the lawyers of preservationist Max Grossman on Jan. 2 and ruled upon by the Third Court of Appeals in Austin on Jan. 3.

The court documents state that "the City of El Paso shall not conduct or permit others to conduct demolition of any buildings within the footprint of the project."

City Attorney Karla Nieman told KTSM Grossman can no longer file suit against the City.

"The order from that court prohibited anybody else and including Dr. Grossman from continuing to file lawsuits regarding the project and the proposition. So yes, the courts have done that in this case, unfortunately he just filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas this time," Nieman explained.

Duranguito advocates said they believed the city was preparing to demolish the old buildings on Wednesday.

The City of El Paso can file a response to Grossman's request by Jan. 14.

In a statement Mayor Dee Margo said: "Max Grossman and JP Bryan’s delay tactics continue costing the City of El Paso time and money. It is hard to fathom a commitment to Union Plaza when they had a chance to buy the properties in April and refused.”

Grossman however, still questions a previous compromise by the Mayor that he says could've spared 12 of 14 buildings to build the arena at a different location, one block north away from the Duranguito neighborhood.

"Not a single other resident would've been displaced. We were pretty far along and suddenly the City stood up without explanation and walked away," Grossman said.

The City plans to build a multi-purpose arena on the site.

Meanwhile, Grossman told KTSM he and his team have an alternate vision for Duranguito by restoring and revitalizing those buildings instead. He also wants the neighborhood to be established as a national registered district in the heart of Downtown El Paso.

"It gives me no pleasure to sue my own city or sue the Texas Historical Commission. We look forward to this being over, the sooner the better. But we're not going to give up. We're not going to just stand back and allow the city to demolish these assets that can never ever ever again be recovered once they're gone," Grossman added.

There are still four on-going lawsuits against the City that must be taken care of before moving forward.